New Delhi: Road rage is believed to be one of the most dangerous and unpredictable situations to be in. You never know who will act in which way. Many cases of road rage have resulted in serious injuries to the concerned parties and even death. All in all, it is one setting one would always wish not to be present in.

But there are people who not only keep their cool in adverse circumstances but also defuse the tempers.

One such case was witnessed on a social media post where a video has been posted in which a biker is inadvertently hit by a car and as a result, he falls. After a few seconds, he gets up and starts walking with rapid strides towards the car that hit him.

The driver of the car that hit him is a young woman and is visibly scared as to how the biker will react to being hit by her. We won’t tell you; you have to watch the video to witness it for yourself.

Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Instagram account goodnews_movement shared the video with the caption, “This guy was just hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.”

“In one of the most incredible displays of kindness I’ve witnessed, rather than freak out at the driver, his first instinct was to go over and console the young woman who was visibly shaken from the experience,” the caption read.

One commenter said, “Love his heart. We need more people like him.” Another said, “Hope he had no injuries. Bless both of them”. Another wrote, “This guy does not have a single bit of road rage in him”.