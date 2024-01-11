Wait, What! Bull Visits SBI Branch In UP, Watch What Happens Next

Home

Panic gripped customers and staff after a bull entered at the bank branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Wednesday.

Unnao: We all visit our bank branches and line up in queues to get our work done. Sometimes, visiting bank branches can be very hectic and time-consuming as we have to wait for several minutes. Similarly, customers were waiting for their number at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in the Shahganj locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao when something unusual happened that surprised everyone, including the staff. A bull made its grand entrance into the bank on Wednesday, shocking everyone.

In the video, a bull can be seen moving around freely in the SBI branch, with people gathered in a corner to maintain a safe distance from it. The 30-second clip begins with the bull entering the bank, triggering panic among customers and staff. As the video progresses, the security guard at the bank can be seen trying to shoo the animal away with a stick. The video ends with the bull running out as the security guard can be seen chasing it.”

Watch The video Here



As per the bank officials, the bull barged into the bank following a confrontation with another one outside the branch.

“Two bulls were initially engaged in a confrontation outside the bank. When one pursued the other towards the bank entrance, the open door facilitated its entry, causing a brief disturbance. Fortunately, this incident occurred during a period of lower customer presence in the bank,” News18 quoted Gaurav Singh, the bank’s chief manager, as saying.

Well, this is not the first incident that shook everyone. Last year a cow was seen walking inside a clothing store in a mall in Assam’s Dhubri district. The video went viral and garnered much attention on social media platforms.

