Watching funny clips of animals doing silly acts and at times intelligent things undoubtedly brighten our mood and such videos often go viral on social media. One such video that has left people surprised is that of a goat opening a lock and latch of a gate and freeing itself and several other goats from a cage. The undated video of the clever goat is going viral on social media after someone shared it on Twitter.

In the video, one can see several goats locked inside a cage and one of them putting out its head from the middle of the cage's bars and trying to open the lock with its mouth. As the video proceeds, we can see the goat successfully opening the lock, throwing it on the ground, then opening the latch by pulling with its mouth, and then as the gate opens, the goat along with its friends can be seen running out of the cage.

Watch the video here: