Watch: CM Eknath Shinde Participates In Cleanliness, Drives Tractor At Mumbai’s Juhu Beach

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive in Mumbai. During the drive, he was seen driving a tractor at Juhu Beach.

Mumbai: With a message of promoting cleanliness in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach. He began by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before actively engaging in the cleanliness drive. During the drive, CM Shinde was seen driving a tractor at Juhu Beach. The video of him driving a tractor during the cleanliness drive has gone viral on the internet. Additionally, he visited the ISKON temple in the Juhu beach area and met with the priest.

