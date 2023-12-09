By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: CM Eknath Shinde Participates In Cleanliness, Drives Tractor At Mumbai’s Juhu Beach
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive in Mumbai. During the drive, he was seen driving a tractor at Juhu Beach.
Mumbai: With a message of promoting cleanliness in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach. He began by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before actively engaging in the cleanliness drive. During the drive, CM Shinde was seen driving a tractor at Juhu Beach. The video of him driving a tractor during the cleanliness drive has gone viral on the internet. Additionally, he visited the ISKON temple in the Juhu beach area and met with the priest.