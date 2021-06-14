Mumbai: A video was doing circles on social media platforms today of a bizarre incident caused by heavy rains in Mumbai. In the midst of the monsoon rainfall across the western coast, a car parked at a residential complex was seen getting completely swallowed into a huge sinkhole on Cama Lane in Ghatkopar West in Mumbai on Sunday morning. While no individual was injured in the incident, a crane had to be used to pull the car out of the sinkhole. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Sena MLA Dilip Lande Dumps Garbage on BMC Contractor, Forces Him to Sit on Waterlogged Road

It was found that the car was parked on a spot where a well used to be earlier. However, residents had covered up the area with concrete to create space for the parking lot. Here's a video of the crane pulling out the submerged car:

#WATCH | A crane pulls out a car that sunk in a sinkhole in Mumbai's Ghatkopar#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ZFn0ODsUu9 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

“The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A team from the local police as well traffic police reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents,” said a police official.

The viral video has garnered more than 500 views since it was first uploaded. In the video, a blue coloured car can be seen sinking head-first, starting from the car’s bonnet and the front wheels and then the entire car follows. Within seconds, the vehicle completely disappeared under the water.

Here’s the viral video:

#MumbaiRains

Car swallowed completely by a sinkhole in residential complex in Mumbai.. Later discovered that it was a covered well under a parking lot! pic.twitter.com/nvLct0QqfU — Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) June 13, 2021

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rain showers for the past five days. With the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend.