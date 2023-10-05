Home

Viral

Watch: ‘Desi WWE’ Wrestling Of These Village Boys Is Viral On Internet

Watch: ‘Desi WWE’ Wrestling Of These Village Boys Is Viral On Internet

The video of two village boys attempting WWE superstars' signature moves in a pond has gone viral on the internet.

Watch: ‘Desi WWE’ Wrestling’ Of These Village Boys Is Viral On Internet.

Desi WWE Is Crazy Viral On Internet: We all have watched WWE in out childhood and cheered for our favourite star wrestlers. And admit it, we all turned our beds into wrestling arena and tried some dangerous moves on our siblings and friends. in a similar vein, a video of two village boys has been doing rounds on the internet, recalling netzines their childhood memories. In the clip, two boys can be seen trying some signature moves at each other using pond as their wrestling arena. The clip has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire, prompted netizens to recall lovely memories of their childhood.

Trending Now

Desi WWE: What Does the Video Show?

In the undated clip, the village boys perform signature moves of some WWE stars, throwing each other into the pond. One boy pretends that he is tired of during the wrestling when the other take advantage of the situation to take him down with his signature move, just like the original wrestling match.

You may like to read

Desi WWE: Watch The Desi Wrestling Here

Desi WWE kinda kalesh b/w Two bois pic.twitter.com/W621HWHfNn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 4, 2023

The clip was shared on the internet on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named ‘ghar ke Kalesh’ with the caption, “Desi WWE kinda kalesh b/w Two bois.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 33,000 views and also received more than 470 likes. The ‘Desi wrestling’ also prompted X users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Users praised the boys for their unique wrestling match while others guessed which boy used which WWE wrestler’s signature move.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES