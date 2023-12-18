Viral Video: Dog Says ‘I Love You’ To Human Baby; Internet Showers Love

Home

A viral clip showcased the dog using pet buttons to express her sentiments toward the human baby.

Doggo Says I Love You To Little Hooman: Dogs are just adorable, and there is no doubt that God has blessed us with these furry pooches. Their entire world revolves around us, and whenever we feel sad, they always come to us and do funny antics that uplift our mood and make us smile. In the same vein, an adorable doggo has gone viral on the internet for doing something that will make your day. As pet parents, we all love to communicate with our pooches. But Sapphie, the Pomsky, has an extraordinary way of interacting with her family members. This pooch communicates with her parents through word buttons. Now, her adorable interaction with pet parents has been making rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, the adorable pooch warmly greets the little kid with ‘Hi’ and says ‘I love you to him’ through the word buttons. The clip begins with a woman seating on the floor playing with her baby lying in front of her. Sapphie enters the house after taking a walk and eagerly runs toward her pet mother. The woman says the doggo to greet the baby. Impressively, the pooch presses the word button which says ‘Hi’. Later, doggo presses another button that says I love you to the little ‘hooman’.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapphire (Sapphie) (@sapphie_the_pomsky)

