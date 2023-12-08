Good News From Nashik: Leopardess Rescued By Forest Department Gives Birth To 4 Adorable Cubs

Home

A leopardess, who Rescued by the Forest Department in Nashik, welcomed four healthy cubs on Thursday.

Nashik: A piece of good news has come from Nashik, where the leopardess, rescued by the forest department, gave birth to four adorable and healthy cubs on Thursday. The mother leopard and all the cubs are healthy and sound. Giving update of the rescued leopardess, Nashik Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vrushali Ghade stated that the big cat and her cubs are and will be released into the wild after having a discussion with senior officials. “Two days back a leopardess was rescued by the Forest Department from Shinde Village in Nashik. She gave birth to four cubs,” Ghade said.

