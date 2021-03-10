New Delhi: A video of a cock fighting two dogs bravely is being widely shared on social media and the courageous nature of the cock is receiving praises online from netizens. The undated video is likely shot in a village area with cows, goats and buffaloes in the background. In the beginning of the viral video, one can see the two huge black dogs barking at the cock while it tries to scare them away. Also Read - Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen Sings Cover of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in a Melodious Voice, Video Goes Viral| Watch

However as the video proceeds, viewers can see the cock even flying and trying to chase the dogs away, while one of the dogs gets diverted from the fight midway, the other stood face to face with cock as it attacks the dog with flapping wings. Later one can see the cock chasing the dog out of its owner's boundary and towards the road near a field where the other dog was also waiting. And, towards the end of the video, the cock can be seen running after the two dogs as they fled while barking.

Watch the video here:



This is not the first time such an animal video has gone viral, earlier too videos of chickens fighting with dogs, dog fighting with a lioness had also gained popularity on social media.