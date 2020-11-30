Chennai: Growing up watching Bollywood films, we have all come to enjoy the good old chase and catch sequences and recently, a real-life version played out in Chennai. Notably, a Chennai cop is winning the Internet after a video of him chasing and catching a bike-borne mobile snatcher in true filmy style went viral. Also Read - Chennai Man Who Took Part in 'Covidshield' Vaccine Trial Alleges Neuro Breakdown, Seeks Rs 5 Crore Compensation

Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal on Saturday appreciated Sub-Inspecter Antlin Ramesh for nabbing the phone snatcher and shared the video of the hot chase.

In the video which has gone viral, Ramesh was seen chasing two bike-borne mobile phone snatchers. While one thief managed to run away, the other tried to escape on the bike. However, Ramesh dumped his own bike and caught hold of the escaping thief and also fell down in the process. Nevertheless, he regained balance and held on to the snatcher.

Tweeting a CCTV video of Ramesh catching the thief, Aggarwal said: “It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single-handedly chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles.”

Watch the video here:

It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles. pic.twitter.com/FJYdoma7I4 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 27, 2020

”Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea”, Mahesh Aggarwal tweeted later. Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/d2sIshbF07 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 28, 2020 Chennai Police also took to Twitter to share a video which shows SI Antilin Ramesh being rewarded.

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE APPRECIATES SI ANTILIN RAMESH TERMING HIM AS “REAL LIFE HERO” IN TWITTER FOR NABBING A MOBILE SNATCHER BY CHASING HIM IN BIKE IN MADHAVARAM AREA (28.11.2020).https://t.co/LgniPHes5K#chennaicitypolice#greaterchennaipolice#ChennaiPolice @copmahesh1994 pic.twitter.com/UgMLU65zZd — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE (@chennaipolice_) November 28, 2020

Twitterati was impressed with the chase and lauded the cop for swift action.

“Yaa… Actually am waiting for this news… Coz I am the one who saw this live… Really goosebumps… The way SI chased them was like an action film… HATS OFF to him,’ wrote a Twitter user who shared that they were present at the scene when the incident took place.

Yaa… Actually am waiting for this news… Coz am the one saw this lively… Really goosebumps… The way SI chased them was purely action block… HATS OFF to him… — Dhara'N (@spotoutdharan05) November 28, 2020

Taken risk and done his duty! Great effort. At the same time , culprits should be punished severely. — G Panneerselvam🇮🇳 (@Er_Panneer) November 28, 2020

Brave SI Antiln Ramesh.

He has done a tremendous Job. Salute to him pic.twitter.com/ctvVuoQDeK — Harris Muthanandam (@HarrisSsrr) November 28, 2020

🙏Thanks to such great cops in Tamilnadu who go to such extent of risking their lives to catch a culprit. Only these kind of upright cops can bring the lost respect back to the police force pic.twitter.com/PzakDHpCn9 — Bharat (@Bhairava_Bharat) November 29, 2020

Super cop sir…

Real heroism … — ravichandran (@bas6364) November 28, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)