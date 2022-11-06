Watch: This Incredible Snowfall Video From J&K’s Mughal Road Is Serving Us Icy Sunday Vibes

This incredible video from Jammu and Kashmir's Mughal Road of fresh snowfall in the area will definitely get your heart racing!

Fresh snowfall covered Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Video Grab)

New Delhi: If you are a mountain baby and enjoy those occassional snow burst through the trees, then you have come to the right place. This incredible video from Jammu and Kashmir’s Mughal road will definitely serve you some icy Sunday vibes. Fresh snowfall covered Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Sunday.

The stunning video of the fresh snowfall was shared on social media by news agency ANI. The fresh snow spread over the road and settled on the infrastructures, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

Fresh snowfall in J&K’s Mughal road, traffic movement disrupted

#WATCH | J&K: Fresh snowfall covers Mughal Road and Pir Panjal area in Rajouri. Mughal Road closed, traffic movement suspended. pic.twitter.com/ONQ5pppZMZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, including popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and rains in plains brought wintry conditions earlier than usual in the valley, officials said.

“There was significant snowfall in many areas of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez, and Karnah during the intervening night,” the officials said.

The officials said more than two inches of snow had accumulated in the Gulmarg bowl while the snowfall was heavier in higher reaches of the valley.