Super Vasuki: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration and to mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, Indian Railways on August 15 ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul as South East Central Railway ran the massive 3.5-km-long train with 295 wagons carrying 27,000 tonnes. Five goods trains were combined into one rake to create the train Super Vasuki that carried coal from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Rajnandgao in Nagpur on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Super Vasuki train left Korba at 13:50 and took 11.20 hours to cover the distance of 267 km.

This is the longest and heaviest freight train ever run by the Railways, said the national transporter adding the train takes about four minutes to cross a station.

The freight train gets its name from Vasuki, the Hindu god of serpents. Lord Shiva's snake, Vasuki, is portrayed as being around his neck. The snake is said to have a gem on his head called Nagamani.

According to officials, the Super Vasuki carries enough coal to operate a 3000 MW power plant for a whole day. This can transport three times as much coal in a single trip as the 90-car, 100-ton rail rakes that are now in use.

Indian Railways intends to adopt longer freight trains more frequently, particularly to transport coal during the period of high demand in order to avoid fuel shortages for power plants as earlier this year, coal shortages had pushed the country into a severe power crisis.

(With agency inputs)