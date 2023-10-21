Home

Wait, What? JCB Runs On Railway Tracks, Video Goes Viral On Internet

A JCB machine was seen running on railway tracks at Jodhpur’s Luni Junction. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Jcb Video Is Viral On The Internet: The internet is filled with a plethora of videos that never miss a chance to amaze us, and the recent viral video is a testament to that. You’ve probably seen railway tracks designed for high-speed trains. These tracks are exclusively meant for trains, and no other vehicle or individuals are permitted to be on them. Anyone found on these tracks can face legal action by railway authorities. But what if we told you that a vehicle, not just any normal one but a heavy JCB machine, was spotted running on railway tracks? You might find it hard to believe, right? Well, it did happen at Jodhpur’s Luni Junction, and the video of it has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. Netizens were astonished to see the JCB machine smoothly running on the tracks without losing balance.

JCB Runs on Railway Tracks: Watch Video

Why JCB Ran On Railway Track?

The video is from Jodhpur’s Luni Junction. People were shocked to see the JCB running on the tracks in the viral video. It was said that the JCB was deployed at the railway junction to raise the track’s level and change the line for work. That’s why permission was granted for the heavy machine to go on the railway tracks.

The JCB was deployed at Jodhpur’s Luni Railway Junction to facilitate work involving blocking and changing the railway line. During the process of altering the railway tracks, railway lines are not connected to each other. To perform this task, the JCB was used. The JCB was assisting in making the changes from a distance.

However, the clip has amazed numerous netizens.

