Viral video: Watch massive sinkhole swallows busy Shanghai road within seconds

A shocking viral video shows a massive sinkhole swallowing a busy road in Shanghai within seconds, sparking panic online as authorities confirm no casualties and launch a safety investigation.

Shanghai: A viral video captured motorists and pedestrians gasping in horror as the ground opened up and swallowed a road in Shanghai, China. The incredible CCTV footage, which has since captured global attention online, shows workers scrambling out of harm’s way in the seconds before a massive sinkhole appeared to consume the street.

Ground Cracks Open

According to Shanghai officials, the incident occurred on February 12, 2026, when the pavement collapsed along Qixin Road and Li’an Road in Shanghai’s Minhang District. CCTV footage of the incident appears to show the asphalt beginning to crack before suddenly collapsing in on itself, leaving behind a massive hole where the street once was.

Footage of Shanghai sinkhole that swallowed road as drivers flee in terror.

Emergency Response & Safety

No injuries or casualties were reported in the shocking incident, as most individuals were able to get out of harm’s way. Shanghai officials closed off the surrounding area and rushed crews to the scene. Local workers in the area of the collapse reportedly managed to evacuate just moments before the incident occurred.

Local Twitter Reacts To Shanghai Sinkhole Video

Since going viral on social media platforms X, Instagram and Facebook, many users were quick to comment on the incident. “It’s actually been happening nonstop because the land is just super soft,” one user tweeted. “Whole lot of that spongy ass mud.” Many Twitter users were quick to note that Shanghai has long dealt with issues surrounding unstable land due to excessive groundwater extraction.

“They will repair this tunnel overnight and reopen the road tomorrow as if nothing happened,” another user tweeted.

Reasons Behind the Shanghai Road Collapse

Initial investigations found that nearby underground tunnels had caved in after groundwater flowed into a metro construction site operated by China Railway Tunnel Group. Shanghai’s Infrastructure has been plagued with issues surrounding soft soil as much of the city is built on top of alluvium, or sediment deposited by a body of water.

Construction and soil stability has caused numerous sinkholes to develop in Shanghai in recent years. Sinkholes developed in the same district in 2023 and 2024.

