New Delhi: It was a 'beyond belief' kind of situation when a mysterious, gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening as the sea remained turbulent due to Cyclone Asani.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y’day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsani SI Naupada says, “It might’ve come from another country. We’ve informed Intelligence & higher officials.” pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence and higher officials."

Amid speculations, it is being said that the beautiful chariot with a layer of gold came flowing from Myanmar, Malaysia, or Thailand. However, Santhabommali Tehsildar J Chalamaiyya said that it may not have come from any other country rather the chariot must have been used for a film shooting somewhere on the Indian coast but high tidal activity brought it to the Srikakulam coast.