A video of a woman preparing stir-fry noodles on a flaming hot wok while dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style has taken social media by storm. People can't help but be stunned as the woman can be seen effortlessly swinging a pan of hot noodles while dancing simultaneously.

In the video, the woman dressed in a sweater and pants is seen cooking noodles in a wok at an Asian market by the street, while onlookers recorded the impressive act.

Tweeted by user Sarah, the video caption reads, “Me making super noodles after coming home at 4am hammered.”

Watch the video here:

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah 💋 (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

The video has gone super viral, amassing more than 9 million views, and over 66,000 retweets. Many were impressed with her mad skills, while others joked about what would happen if she accidentally dropped the hot noodle on someone in the crowd.

Some had curious questions like this, ‘I always just wonder what makes someone decide they’re going to start doing stuff like this.’

Check out the reactions:

Me after work on Friday with a long weekend — it's gonna be ok 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@romans_8_1) October 11, 2020

She living her best life😌🥴 — A🅱️3Y🐝🦄 (@ABEYMaraj) October 12, 2020

Is the spinning around supposed to be about 'stirring' the noodles? If so, wouldn't centrifugal force just keep them glued down to one spot in a hot mass inside the wok?? — Heidi Hughes (@HACHughes) October 10, 2020

I always just wonder what makes someone decide they're going to start doing stuff like this — $aint $mith 🕊 (@SaintSmith_) October 10, 2020

I always wonder – how do you discover that you're good at something like that? — Ray Sharradh (@RaySharradh) October 10, 2020

But for the love of God what happened to the food? Is it eaten or does it end up on the ground? Or in someone’s face??? — SamInspired (@SamInspired) October 10, 2020

Sis is just twirling around hot noodles and everyone just trusts her. Wild. — maes·tro (@MannieeGeee) October 10, 2020

The swinging of the pan, the pan almost hitting the floor, her headband falling off, the towel possible catching on fire, the dramatics y'all!! pic.twitter.com/GJF2eA3Lh0 — Sora (@Notorious___KIM) October 10, 2020

Notably, the woman in the video has a TikTok account where she posts videos of her cooking and dancing online under the username keeley86.