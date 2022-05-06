Viral Video Today: A mesmerising video has surfaced on social media where you can see water flowing out of a Mulberry tree that has no leaves. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘localnihodaci’ where a man can be seen washing his face from the water oozing out of the tree.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl's Priceless Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Sister Will Make Your Heart Smile | Watch

According to the translation of the caption originally posted in Bosnian, it says: “Miraculous mulberry from Dinosa is working as a spring again”. Seeing water gushing out of a tree has left the internet baffled. Many netizens also posted photos and videos of the amazing tree. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Pushes Groom Into The Pool While They Were Posing For Pictures | What Happened Next

According to the BBC, the tree is 100 years old and situated in Montenegro, in Southern Europe. A BBC report said it’s a once-a-year occurrence that lasts only a few days. Also Read - Viral Video: Kid Breaks Off Fight Between Two Friends With His Toy Car, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The phenomenon occurs because of underground springs, which overflow during heavy rains, creating a high pressure that causes water to gush out of the tree trunk.

An Instagram user commented explaining, “Fountain tree. Since there are ancient aqueducts in this area, from the river Cijeva, a tree that grew into one of the aqueducts closed the water and water erupted on this cavity of the tree. The source is especially pronounced when there is precipitation.”

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lokalnihodaci

Amazing, wasn’t it?