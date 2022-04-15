Tarbooz Wale Ka Video: If you or someone you know is having a bad day, definitely show them this video and they will instantly cheer up. After Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ jingle took the internet by storm, several similar jingles of vendors have gone viral. The most recent one being a Nimbu Paani seller singing his unique jingle ‘Thand Pa’ to attract customers to buy lemonade in this sizzling heat. However, we are not sure if this watermelon seller is trying to attract customers or scare them away.Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Dresses As a Bride to Sing Kacha Badam. Watch

While those vendors put a smile on your face with their original and creative ways to do more business, they have nothing on this watermelon seller. Just like the nimbu-paani wala, this tarbooz wala is helping people beat the heat with refreshing fruits and lots of smiles. To say that this man’s style of selling watermelons is quirky would be a gross understatement. Also Read - 'Ek Baar Piyoge To..': This Man's Unique Style of Selling Nimbu Paani Will Make You Laugh | Watch

The video in question was shared on Instagram and is now going crazy viral. A page called ‘giedde’ uploaded the video with the following caption: “Garmio ke lalam lal tarbuzzz”. His hilarious manner of selling watermelons has left netizens in splits. Also Read - 'Roza Rakhunga': Pakistani Artist Releases Ramzan Version of 'Kacha Badam', Gets Trolled | Watch

The video shows the seller standing near his cart full of watermelons with a man and a few kids beside him. As the clip begins, the tarbooz seller slices a big watermelon in half, picks up the two halves of the fruit and screams ‘Ahhhhh!’ in a scary way. He then starts shaking his hips and dancing while holding the watermelon and yelling his jingle ‘Lalam Lal Tarbuz’.

The man and the kids standing near him could be heard breaking out into laughter. The watermelon seller then continues singing and yelling ‘lal lal lal, lalam lal tarbooz’ and even spins his eyes while moving his neck in a funny way. The person recording the video also seems to be having a hard time containing his laughter. We are sure you will too.

Watch the viral video below:

