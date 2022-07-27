New Delhi: Needless to say, Ranveer Singh’s naked pictures are all that people on the internet can talk about. The actor raised many a eyebrows when he stripped down to nothing and posed naked for Paper magazine. While many complimented Ranveer and applauded him for his bold photoshoot, the actor also got massively trolled. While some memes and jokes are harmless in this day and age, the actor also landed in hot water as a FIR was filed against him by a Mumbai NGO. Funnily enough, the issue has now become a national topic, with top journalists conducting prime-time debates on it. Recently, a news channel invited Vedika Chaubey, the woman who filed a complaint, and other panelists on a show to discuss the ‘burning’ issue. When the anchor asked Vedika about her reasoning behind the FIR, she called the photos vulgar. “Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s) ‘bum’, his video is with me he is completely nude in that video.”Also Read - People of Indore Organise 'Cloth Donation' Drive For Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot, Call It 'Mansik Kachra' | Watch

Hearing the ‘bumbastic’ answer, the anchor couldn’t control herself and started laughing. The complainant then said, “You may laugh madam but this is a national issue.”

Watch the video here:

She further explained, saying, “”I have two daughters at home. They have online classes. They have their i-Pads, laptops with them. I was just going through Google News and it (the pictures) was all over.”

#NoSpin | “I have two daughters at home. They have online classes. They have their i-Pads, laptops with them. I was just going through Google News and it (the pictures) was all over.”: Vedika Chaubey, complainant and advocate on FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot pic.twitter.com/8GPZnO1L0s — NDTV (@ndtv) July 26, 2022

FIR Against Ranveer Singh

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

The FIR reads, ” Last week we saw many nude photographs of actor Ranveer Singh on social media and the photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it. India as a country that has got great history and traditions, the people in India eat, live and feel as per their culture and traditions. Lot of our acts in the constitution also supports the rich culture and tradition, we are away from facing dire situations like suicides, old age home and less fertility ratio which has become a big problem in rich countries like Japan, America and Europe. We always support that there should be freedom of speech and expression but that doesn’t mean that you should roam nude in the society. The actors in India are called Nayak and the people of India follow them, in some part of India the people even worship.”

Not only this, a social organization in Indore named ‘Neki Ki Deewar’, also conducted a cloth donation drive for the actor. A video which has gone viral on the internet, shows a box placed on a table on a street where people can be seen donating their clothes. Interestingly and rather ironically, the box also features Ranveer’s nude picture from the photoshoot. The box has a banner which reads a rather offensive message, “Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai (Indore has decided to remove mental waste from the country).”

At this point, we can only laugh along with the anchor! What do you think about this?