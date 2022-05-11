Desi Jugaad Video: Indians are very innovative when comes to coming up with easy life hacks on a budget. Amid the record-breaking heatwave, the temperature is soaring above 40 degrees Celsius almost every day. So in this scorching heat, a ‘jugaad AC’ was installed for guests at this desi wedding.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses Funny Desi Jugaad To Keep Cool During Power Cuts Amid Heatwave. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Awanish Sharan with the following caption: “Welcoming the processions with the air of Thresher. Awesome idea”. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Ceremony Breaks Heatwave With a Jugaad

The clip shows a threshing machine being used as an air conditioning system for baaratis who were arriving at the wedding venue. People could be seen enjoying the cool breeze of the ‘jugaad AC’ at the entrance and even taking pictures in front it.

The thresher machine was installed on top of a man made water body, so it was also blowing cool mist on the guests, not just cool air.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 182k views and 10k likes. Netizens thought the invention was genius. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Unique — Ramraj Meena (@RamrajMeena_17) May 11, 2022

Watch closely it has been parked over water body, so it’s carrying moisture also working like cooler — Harminder (@harrydelhi) May 11, 2022

Bharat jugaad ke naam se jana hi jata hai — Jasmine Siddiqui (@JasmineSiddiq18) May 11, 2022

This is an alternative of coolar when we have powercut in rural areas.Else what to do? — Kailash chand kumawat (@ImKcKumawat) May 11, 2022