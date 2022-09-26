Amroha: Aadhar card is usually needed during important business and money related transactions, but what if it is asked during a wedding? In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district were asked to display their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates. Needless to say, the ‘shaadi ka khaana’, is the most enjoyable part of attending a marriage ceremony. So, a lot of people thronged the venue to have a feast.Also Read - Viral Video: People Perform Garba Inside A Swimming Pool In Udaipur, Internet is Not Happy | Watch

According to Amar Ujala, the number of guests exceeded the estimate. When the family saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, they began panicking. That’s when they decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area. The incident took place in Hasanpur on September 21 where two sisters were getting married at the same venue. Also Read - Zomato Wins Hearts With Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Moment in Latest VIRAL Tweet

GUESTS ASKED TO DISPLAY AADHAAR CARDS BEFORE EATING: WATCH VIDEO



While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal. Other guests who did not have Aadhar cards returned without eating the feast.