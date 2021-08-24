Viral Video: Indian weddings are traditionally multi-day affairs, and involves many ceremonies and rituals steeped in meaning. These days, wedding videos are a hit on the internet owing to their funny and relatable content. Every day or the other, hilarious stories of bride and groom go viral on the internet, amusing social media users. However, this time, wedding guests and relatives stole the show as they fell right across the mandap.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Mother Rocks The Stage With Her Energetic Dance, Leaves People Impressed | Watch

A video has surfaced on Instagram, showing the bride and groom performing rituals in the wedding pavilion. As part of some wedding ritual or game, a red dupatta is placed above the heads of the bride and groom. On one side, the relatives and friends of the groom and on the other side, relatives of the bride are holding the dupatta and pulling it towards each other in a tug-of-war fashion. During the tussle, the groom’s side pulls the cloth a little hard and a woman and two men on the bride’s side get dragged and fall over the mandap fire. Although the woman narrowly escaped, the man’s hand went into the wedding fire.

Watch the video here:

Though all the three did not sustain major injuries, a major accident could have happened if luck did not favour them. It’s okay to have fun at a wedding, but one should be careful in order to avoid such mishaps. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, amusing people.

One user wrote, ”Made me laugh LOL,” while many poured laughing emojis on the post.