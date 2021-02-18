Patan: Trust a Indian wedding to give you a hearty dose of humour and drama! Well, with the wedding season in full swing, wedding ceremonies are being held across the state of Gujarat. On Wednesday, dramatic scenes were witnessed in Patan as a horse (mare) ran away with the groom, creating quite a commotion ahead of the wedding. The incident happened in a village called Roda in Patan district when a marriage procession was going on. People including the groom were in celebratory mood and dancing to their heart’s content-something typical of an Indian wedding. Also Read - Fraudsters Offer to Sell Horse Owned by Salman Khan, Dupe Jodhpur Woman of Rs 12 Lakh!

However, it seems the mare wasn’t impressed with all that dance and music and neither with the tricks that his master was making him do. The mare got agitated and suddenly ran away, to the shock of the ‘baaratis’. While many chased the horse, others started running to save their lives amid all the commotion. To control the mare, everyone, including the mare master, ran to and fro but the mare did not return.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Thankfully, the groom was found a kilometre away and incurred only minor injuries. However, he still had to be taken to a hospital for checkups and got late for his own wedding.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media and is making people laugh. Some are also treating it as a cautionary tale.

