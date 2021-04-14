Viral wedding proposal: Wedding proposals are the best, aren’t they–flowers, wine and the promise of being with your loved one forever! However, a man went the extra mile and popped the question to his girlfriend, with not one but 5 different engagement rings. Yes, William Hunn from Atlanta, Georgia gave her lover five different engagement ring options in a marriage proposal and asked her to choose the best! Jealous, much? Well, photos of the extravagant proposal have gone viral, with many fascinated by him using five rings to propose. Also Read - Groom Wears Nothing But a Pair of Shorts on Wedding Day, Bride Reveals The Reason Why | See Pics

“She Said Yes! Asked my best friend to spend the rest of our days together! & gave her 5 different options to choose from! @mz_miller I thought I knew what love was till you came into my life. Can’t wait to see all the blessings that God has in store for us!,” Instagram user ichillwillfixit wrote in a photo caption.

In one of the pictures, his fiancee can be seen wearing all five rings, and in another pic, she finally flaunts the ring she chose out of the lot.

Take a look:

Her finace who goes by the handle @mz_miller on Instagram also posted pictures which show him getting down on a knee to pop the question.

“I SAID YES! He proposed with not just one… but FIVE rings. I had options. @ichillwillfixit went above and beyond to make this day one that we’ll never forget. William, you are truly a blessing. You’re my best friend, fiancé, soon to be husband and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote.

She also shared a video of the incredible proposal, which shows her soon-to-be husband getting down from a chopper:

mz_miller shared another video, revealing that her fiancé secretly showed her one of the five engagement rings prior to his proposal.

“I had NO IDEA @ichillwillfixit was following me around for a month with one of the rings he proposed to me with and it ended up being the one I chose. He took a lot of risks flashing this behind my back but he managed to pull it off. The fact that he took a month to make this video was so thoughtful and creative,” she wrote as the caption to the video.

Obviously so, netizens flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages and loved the grand gesture while some showed how envious they were of the two.