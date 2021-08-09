Viral Video: Wedding videos are the new craze on social media and every day or other, funny and dramatic stories of an Indian wedding go viral. One such video has captured the hilarious moment a wedding photographer accidentally fell into the swimming pool at the venue. Though the wedding happened last month, the video has gone viral only now.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friend Breaks Into Naagin Dance on Wedding Stage, Bride Left Amused | Watch

The clip, which was shared on Instagram page @aperinastudios, shows the bride and groom dressed in wedding attire, walking out from a building as the photographer captures their entry. However, as the photographer moves a few steps back to take the perfect shot, he falls into the swimming pool. Meanwhile, the couple looks absolutely shocked to see him falling into the pool and their reactions are just unmissable.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Wedding Video & Photo (@aperinastudios)

Thankfully, the photographer displayed presence of mind and managed to save his camera as he fell into the pool. A second video was also shared by Aperina Studios, capturing the shocked yet hilarious reaction of the bride and groom in slow motion.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Wedding Video & Photo (@aperinastudios)

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and the post has been flooded with hilarious comments. Many praised the photographer for managing to save the equipment despite taking a sudden fall. One user wrote, “WOW!!Awesome recovery!! Hope he’s ok and the gear too,” while another commented, ”This is hilarious nb 😂Who put that pool there lol.”

Another wrote, ”Omg the bride is so cute? Their reaction was amazing. Glad the photographer didn’t get hurt and also kudos to saving the equipment!”

Here are other reactions:

What do you think of the video?