Viral Video: What’s a celebration without a few naughty pranks! Weddings are mostly a stressful affair for the bride and groom, so a good wedding prank can make the day more fun and memorable. One such wedding prank is going viral on social media wherein a bride pushed the groom and the photographer into water during the wedding photoshoot.Also Read - Viral Video: Newly-Wed Couple's Friends Pull Hilarious Prank on Them During Wedding Reception | WATCH

This video shared on Instagram shows the bride and groom posing on a stage in the middle of the water. Both are trying to pose for the picture but maybe the photographer doesn’t like their pose, so he decides to teach them a romantic pose. He comes on the stage and holds the groom’s hand to explain to the bride how to pose. However, with mischief in mind, the bride pushes both the groom and the cameraman into the water. She then starts laughing out loud while both of them stare at her.

The video has gone viral on social media, making people laugh. People are pouring laughing emojis in the comment section after watching this video. While many thought the prank to be harmless, many others said that the bride shouldn’t have done such a thing as the groom’s clothes were totally spoiled. They also commented that if the same thing had happened to the bride, she would not have taken it sportingly.

One user jokingly wrote, ”I can’t get married after seeing this 😢👏 thank you.” while others sympathised with the groom.