Who is ‘West Elm Caleb’ and why is he trending on TikTok and Twitter? He is a 25-year-old man called Caleb who works at the furniture store of West Elm in New York. The man being called ‘West Elm Caleb’ on social media is said to be on every single online dating app. Dozens of women from New York City have been sharing stories about dating the same guy after a woman made a TikTok warning them about Caleb.Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Girls Dance on Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, Internet Loves It. WATCH

The women say Caleb has a pattern of ‘lovebombing’ and gaslighting them, going out of first dates with them, then sending them indecent pictures. He then ghosts the women immediately before the first date or a few days after the date. Also Read - Viral Video: This Reporter's Interview With Bihar Boy is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Dozens of women shared their stories with #WestElmCaleb on TikTok about how he used to send them a lot of sweets messages and amazing Spotify playlists. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkeys Shown Video of Themselves on Phone, Their Reaction is Hilarious. Watch

How the trend West Elm Caleb started:

A woman named Mimi Shou posted a video about being ghosted by a guy called Caleb. Several women asked her in the comments if she was referring to ‘West Elm Caleb’, a man who gained a reputation for ghosting women in New York City.

Mimi Shou was not dating ‘West Elm Caleb’ (she was actually ghosted by another man named Caleb) but she decided to dig deeper and find out of the guy was dating multiple women. After finding out that several women had spoken about matching with Caleb on the dating app Hinge before being ghosted by him, Shou posted a video warning women to stay away from him.

Brb spending the next 45 mins googling West Elm Caleb pic.twitter.com/uksQSKzrNr — Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) January 18, 2022

‘Victims’ of West Elm Caleb speak out:

A woman named Kate Galvan, who posted a video about a date she went on with a man who sounded a lot like West Elm Caleb, started getting tagged in Shou’s video.

“I never would’ve known the guy I was seeing was [West Elm Caleb] without TikTok,” Glavan said.

Galvan received a message from a woman named Kelly. After having a conversation, the two women found out that Caleb was with Kelly on Saturday morning and with Galvan on Saturday afternoon.

Glavan’s video went viral sparking even more videos about ‘West Elm Caleb’.

“It’s been extremely odd to have the internet/world involved in a personal matter to me, as [West Elm Caleb] is now not only a person but a broader metaphor about a type of guy,” Glavan said.

Feel kinda vulnerable posting this, but the world deserves to hear the truth about #westelmcaleb pic.twitter.com/YhUIJlGfqm — Cara Connors – San Fran 1/29 @PianoFight (@caraconnscomedy) January 21, 2022

Twitter reacts to West Elm Caleb trend:

The trend soon went viral and had everyone on social media talking about West Elm Caleb and asking who he is. A few showed what the guy Caleb allegedly looks like with a screenshot of his dating profile. Here are some tweets from the viral trend.

if you were hurt by west elm caleb try kickboxing or having a margarita — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 21, 2022

after reading the west elm caleb shit i am desperately wanting to teach young women everywhere the difference between a shitty guy who hurt your feelings vs. a problematic man who is a danger to society, which apparently they do not get — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) January 22, 2022

What I think the west elm caleb drama shows about this generation is that they are in their 20s — Jonathan Weisberg (@jweisber) January 22, 2022

THIS is the West Elm Caleb who all the yt girlies are crying about on tiktok?! Raise your standards besties, he looks like a mouse 😭 pic.twitter.com/n54ZMvW6C3 — 𓃭 LOEWE Lioness  (@GgV0gue) January 19, 2022