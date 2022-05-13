Viral Video Today: While people can’t defy the laws of physics and walk on water like Jesus Christ, more than 1200 animals have developed the ability. Many tiny creatures such as insects and spiders can do it, and larger ones such as some reptiles, birds and even some mammals can walk on water.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Bird Hiding In This Photo Within 60 Seconds?

A video is going viral on social media that shows two aquatic diving birds walking on water. The two birds are western grebes which look like ducks but are not. Western grebes belong in the grebe family of water birds that are widely distributed birds of freshwater. Diving birds are birds that plunge into the water to catch fish or other food. They may enter the water from flight or they may dive from the surface of the water.

The video shared by a Twitter user shows a pair of swan-necked grebes gracefully walking or rather running on water before into the lake and disappearing.

Watch the viral video below:

Love is such a thing… You can even walk on water! ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/2TjBDU51MB — Figen (@TheFigen) May 11, 2022

How are the grebe birds able to walk on water?

According to a report by Nature, western and clark grebes have been observed by scientists to run as far as 20 metres on water for up to 7 seconds as part of a mating ritual.

Assistant professor at the University of Portland and evolutionary biologist Glenna Clifton, alongside her team analysed a high-speed video of the birds performing the dance and found that the diving birds manage to stay above water courtesy of their fast stride rate of up to 20-steps a second and flat fleet that slap the surface of water hard enough to support up to 55% of their weight.