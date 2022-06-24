Viral Video Today: Anything about the life of astronauts living in space and how they do day-to-day things with no gravity is very fascinating to watch. NASA often shows glimpses from the lives astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS). Now, an astronaut from The Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Chris Hadfield shared a video of simple experiment at the ISS with a wet towel.Also Read - Viral Video: JK Rowling Gets Pranked By Russians Comedians Impersonating Zelenskyy. Watch

The video originally went viral in 2013 but recently resurfaced on Twitter. It was tweeted by the page Wonder of Science with the following caption, "This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space". The video shows Chris taking a wet washcloth and squeezing it with both hands. Due to the lack of gravity, the water released out of the towel doesn't fall onto the ground. Instead, it forms a 'tube' around it.

While performing the experiment in space, the astronaut says, "If I let go of the cloth carefully, the water sort of sticks to my hand." It's like "jell-o on your hand or gel on your hand" and is described to be a "wonderful moisturizer". He adds that the washcloth "just stays there floating, like a dog's chew toy, soaking wet".

Watch the viral video below:

This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space. Credit: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/yTZclq9bCJ — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 21, 2022

Another tweet shared by Wonder of Science gives further detail about the video. It reads, “The experiment, performed by astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station, was designed by high school students from Nova Scotia who won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency”.

Notably, Chris is known as the first Canadian to perform the extravehicular activity in space.