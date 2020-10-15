Our natural world is full of fascinating details and there are a lot of amazing things around us that we are oblivious to. Like, for example, have you ever wondered how a giraffe eats grass? Well, a video showing the same has gone viral on social media. Also Read - A Family in Karachi Keeps Two Giraffes As Pets In Their House, Twitter Calls it 'Animal Cruelty' | Watch

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video with the caption, “I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! (sic).”

The seven-second-long clip shows a giraffe eating grass, but in the manner, the animal does it has left people in awe. First, it bends down by spreading its front legs and grazing on grass and then jumps to stand straight up.

Watch the video here:

I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! pic.twitter.com/9pjbTugdKm — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 12, 2020

After being posted, the video has gone viral, garnering more than 9.7million views and received more than 2.3 K comments. Others also shared pictures of how giraffes do everyday things like eating and drinking water.

Giraffes are the girls they think they are😍. They even walk like models. pic.twitter.com/Yu8gpN7jGE — Rose Gold (@rose_messi) October 12, 2020

I took this picture of one in Tanzania on honeymoon with @jenniferprecise . Never knew how they took a drink. pic.twitter.com/8WfYYonSg0 — Damo T (@Damot1981) October 13, 2020

Giraffes only need to drink once every few days. Most of their water comes from all the plants they eat. pic.twitter.com/cUelQmpeIS — Syed Rafi – నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) October 13, 2020

They sleep like my little nephew.😫😫 pic.twitter.com/d5ykKPLu4g — Martine Jean (@MelangeMedia) October 13, 2020

this is also how they drink water pic.twitter.com/697jk0tLCZ — कृपाली (@punkarelly) October 12, 2020

he’s doing jumping jacks to eat the grass, how cuuute ;-; https://t.co/VdzCKYXs2r — fatma (@tumtiiix3) October 13, 2020

