Our natural world is full of fascinating details and there are a lot of amazing things around us that we are oblivious to. Like, for example, have you ever wondered how a giraffe eats grass? Well, a video showing the same has gone viral on social media. Also Read - A Family in Karachi Keeps Two Giraffes As Pets In Their House, Twitter Calls it 'Animal Cruelty' | Watch
Recently, a Twitter user shared a video with the caption, “I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! (sic).”
The seven-second-long clip shows a giraffe eating grass, but in the manner, the animal does it has left people in awe. First, it bends down by spreading its front legs and grazing on grass and then jumps to stand straight up.
Watch the video here:
After being posted, the video has gone viral, garnering more than 9.7million views and received more than 2.3 K comments. Others also shared pictures of how giraffes do everyday things like eating and drinking water.
What do you think?