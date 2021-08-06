New York: A good Samaritan displayed exemplary courage and kindness when he rescued a disabled man after he fell onto subway tracks in New York. The incident happened at Union Square in New York City in the early afternoon of August 4 when the wheelchair-bound man fell onto the tracks just as a train was approaching. Seeing him, a man standing nearby jumped on the tracks, picked up his wheelchair and then helped him back on the platform. Few others also were seen helping both the men seconds before the train arrived.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Slides & Sinks Into a Lake on Live Television, Leaves Reporter Shocked | Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral online and the man is being hailed as a hero.

“This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures,” the caption of the post reads.

Watch the video here:

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The man, who fell on the tracks was taken to Bellevue hospital for a medical examination. However, he was conscious and alert and was in stable condition, reported NY Post. It is unclear how the man in the wheelchair fell onto the tracks.

Meanwhile, people have applauded the man for his courage, with some saying that he should be given a medal for his bravery. One user wrote, ”Balls of steel. True heroism,” while another commented, ‘”This is the only Good thing about NYC. We have some of the bravest people out there. So much love and respect for this man.”

See more reactions:

There are very good people in this world who care about others. Sometimes we need a reminder. https://t.co/C8v6mVZrsv — Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) August 5, 2021

That’s awesome 👏 they rescued him in time! 🙏🏻❤️ — TommyIsFullyVaccinated (@MapleTommy) August 4, 2021

Happy that Good Samaritan and all that helped out were there. I am happy to see that good people still exist. Thank you to that Good Samaritan. Just have one question why the person who filming this could not put down that phone and help out. — Milady de Winter🔪 (@LoveDomine) August 5, 2021

Exemplary courage and kindness!🙌 — Nandita Warrier (@WarrierNandita) August 5, 2021