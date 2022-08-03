Viral Video: Has it ever happened to you that you have had the closest brush with death or a disastrous, almost lethal situation? If it has then you know very well the decisive difference one microsecond can make between was and is, to put in plain, simple language, life, and death.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Casually Seen Feeding Hungry Crocodile, Internet Is Left Stunned | Watch

For those who have had the above-mentioned "near-death experience" and those who have not, this video we are going to share with you will recall those moments or introduce you to the idiom: life is stranger than fiction!

The subject here is walking towards what seems like a shop. He takes the turn to enter the shop for which he has to step over a narrow roadway. He steps on it and just when he lifts his steps from the roadway, it caves into a deep drain, deep enough to cause serious injuries, maybe even death.

Just take a look at it to believe it. Also, the look on the man’s face says it all.

Watch the video

Now, isn’t life stranger than fiction?