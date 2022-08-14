Viral Video Today: Even supermodels can’t match this parrot’s confidence and swag as he does the coolest rampwalk you’ll ever see. The parrot is a white cockatoo named Echo who has an adorable mohawk on his head. A video shared on Instagram reels by the user ‘eddiesflightclub’ is going crazy viral as it shows the cute parrot walking on a railing towards the camera.Also Read - Parrot Dances To Joe Jonas Song, Says Woo Woo. Viral Video Will Make Your Day

It almost looks like the parrot is dancing. The background of lush greenery and a sunset makes the video even better. The cockatoo looks happy as he glides down the railing with a chirpy jump in his walk. The TikTok song 'Hit It Hit It Get Get It' could be heard playing over the video and it synced amazingly with the parrot's walk and expressions. The reel has gone crazy viral with over 29.4 million views and 1.4 million likes.

Netizens loved the video and said the song goes perfectly with the parrot's walk. "The perfectness is astounding," a user commented. "The rrrrr at the end," another user wrote. "Hahahaha….love this!!! Just makes me smile….," a third user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

The White cockatoo is a native of the Indonesian islands of Northern and Central Moluccas (aka Maluku Islands). White Cockatoos make good pets because they are affectionate and bond with humans. They like to cuddle with their owners. Because they are highly intelligent, they are often used in animal acts and magic shows. They can imitate human speech but are not the best speakers among parrots.