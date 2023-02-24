Home

WATCH: White House Press Secretary Calls Biden ‘President Obama’ At White House Briefing

Jean-Pierre, who was named to replace Jen Psaki as press secretary in May 2022, is a longtime adviser to Biden dating back to his time as Obama’s vice president.

Washington: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accidently referred US President Joe Biden as “President Obama.” While addressing a presser, Pierre’s slip-of-the-tongue moment was captured on live TV where she accidentally called the current President “President Obama.”

Jean-Pierre’s slip came as she announced that the president had nominated former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank.

“So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that — um, pardon me, President Biden!” Kean-Pierre quickly corrected herself amid gasps and laughter from the White House press corps.

“Whoa! Ahem, that is news,” she said. “I know, I know. We’re going back, not forwards. We got to go forward.”

Watch video

Karine Jean-Pierre: “President Obama announced that, pardon me, President Biden. Woah! … That is news!” pic.twitter.com/oPBAwB9B8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023

However, she went on to announce Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank saying, “The US nominated Ajay Banga to be president of the World Bank. President Biden himself said he is uniquely equipped to lead the world bank, he is a renowned business executive that has managed companies bringing jobs and investment to developing economies.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.