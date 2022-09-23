Viral Video Today: Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many people around the world have various types of parrots as their pets who are able to talk to their owners. A video is going viral that shows a white cockatoo parrot chilling around its house with its fellow pet – a German shepherd.Also Read - Parrots Sit In Special Car Seats Made Of Face Masks, Cute Viral Video Has 4 Million Views. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page with the following caption: "Sangat ka asar Babu bhiya." It has received over 2.9 million views along with 156k likes. In the clip, while the pet dog is chilling in his bed quietly, the parrot is actively walking around on the floor, barking like a dog. While the parrot is just imitating the other pet, it really sounds like the bird is barking.

It seems like the parrot wanted to play with the dog so it was communicating in his language but the dog just looks like he wants to sleep peacefully. Nonetheless, to see a parrot barking at a dog is a very unusual sight. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and filled the comments with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PARROT BARKING LIKE A DOG HERE:

The White cockatoo is a native of the Indonesian islands of Northern and Central Moluccas (aka Maluku Islands). White Cockatoos make good pets because they are affectionate and bond with humans. They like to cuddle with their owners. Because they are highly intelligent, they are often used in animal acts and magic shows. They can imitate human speech but are not the best speakers among parrots.