Viral News: Rose-ringed parakeets (green) and white cockatoos are one of the most popular domesticated species of parrots. We often see white cockatoos talking to people and sometimes even answering their questions. These birds are extremely intelligent and have great speaking abilities. They can imitate a wide variety of sounds and speech.Also Read - Can You Spot The Parrot Hiding in Mangoes in This Viral Optical Illusion?

A video is going viral on social media that proves just how intelligent a white cockatoo is. It was shared on Twitter by a user ‘TheFigen’. The video has received over 214k views and 6,700 likes. Also Read - Parrot Flies Away After Stealing GoPro, Records Stunning Visuals During Its Flight | Watch

The clip shows an adorable white cockatoo skillfully using his black-coloured tongue to open a nut bolt. The parrot was holding the nut bolt attached to a hook between its feet and beak. The bird could also be heard making cute noises and successfully unscrewing the nut bolt all the way out with its tongue. Netizens were amazed at how smart the parrot and many even found the video funny. Also Read - Cute Parrot Photobombs Traffic Camera, Viral Video Will Leave You in Splits. WATCH

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?