A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a white tiger cub can be seen scaring its mother. And the internet says the clip is too cute to miss. The video was shared on Twitter by the user Yoda4ever two days ago and it has already received more than 9.3 million views. The clip is going crazy viral with over 111k retweets and 672k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Tries to Save Himself From Lion By Jumping in Water But Crocodile Gets Him. Watch

In the video, an adorable white tiger cub can be seen sneaking through a door and moving towards its mother stealthily. The mother who’s busy doing something while looking the other way has no idea what prank her naughty cub has in store for her. The cub then jumps and the mama tiger looks back in surprise. Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bird Fights Off Snake Trying To Steal Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

She even roared when she got scared. Then she just looks back and realises it’s her own baby trying to play with her.

Watch the viral video below:

Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom.🐅😅 pic.twitter.com/kn7YsZsMpC — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 16, 2022

The video left netizens in splits. Many users called the video cute and left comments like “awwww”. One of the users also mentioned in the comments section that the tiger was actually trying to inculcate hunting instincts in the cub. “This is a good mother, she’s turning her back on her cub to lure a pounce, and falling over to encourage the hunting instincts in the cub (sic),” a user wrote.

“I think she exaggerated her shock, a little, to make him feel good (sic),” another user wrote. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Same reaction when I wake-up at 3am to find my kids standing silently beside my bed — prattm (@prattm) February 16, 2022

This is a good mother, she’s turning her back on her cub to lure a pounce, and falling over to encourage the hunting instincts in the cub 🙂 — Seriously Unimportant Tweeter (@SrslyUnmprtntWk) February 16, 2022

Awwww — Amna Rashid (@lieswithinyou) February 17, 2022

I think she exaggerated her shock, a little, to make him feel good. — Uneasy Writer (@HorrorAwaits) February 16, 2022

i do this reaction when my cats try to surprise me so they can feel like they’re scary — ectozilla (@ecto_fun) February 16, 2022

Wonder if the mom did that on purpose to give the young one confidence in pouncing. — THEE emanzi (@emanzi) February 17, 2022