A heartwarming video is going crazy viral on social media where the whole school could be seen cheering for a blind girl at a high-school basketball game. The video was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement and has so far received over 13.8 million views. The moment was caught on camera at Zeeland East High School in Michigan, US.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Saves Boy From Falling Into Pond, Gets His Ball Back. Watch

The video that was originally posted on TikTok shows 17-year-old Jules Hoogland preparing to throw the basketball through the hoop. The crowd sat in absolute silence as a woman tapped the basketball hoop frame with a large pole to help Jules hear where to throw. A few seconds later, the visually-impaired girl aimed and scored a goal just like a pro. The whole crowd watching the game then burst in loud cheers for her. According to MLive, Jules has successfully scored a goal in every game this season. Also Read - Viral Video: Thailand Food Blogger Eats South Indian Thali With 18 Food Items. Watch

Netizens loved how supportive and sweet the students were for Jules and couldn’t get enough of the wholesome moment the crowd went bonkers. “This cheering will resonate forever in her head. So happy for her,” an Instagram user commented. Another user commented, “I literally just watched this 7 times on a loop and I smiled each time.” Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bear Tries to Take Out Naughty Cubs Playing in Swimming Pool. Watch

Watch the viral video below: