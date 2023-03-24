Home

‘Why Did You Eat Me?’ Toddler Asks His Mom, Her Reply Is Ubercool: Watch

His reference was how did he get in her belly since it was from there he was taken out, as parents tell their children.

One of the most common questions is about their birth and related incidents.

Viral Video: Nothing can match a child’s imagination, not even a seasoned grown-up expert on psychology. Even though grown-ups have been a child once they cannot match the creativity and the level of imagination of children. They create their own sweet world where they are the undisputed rulers and their thoughts are at their service. They also have certain questions about themselves that they pose to their parents and other family members. One of the most common questions is about their birth and related incidents.

The video we are sharing with you shows a toddler asking his mom why she ate him. His reference was how did he get in her belly since it was from there he was taken out, as parents tell their children. This little boy looks surprised and dejected as he keeps on asking his mom the same question. She tries to reason with him but to no avail. Then, she gives a very interesting and smart reply, she tells him that she ate him as he tasted good.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True living (@_truelaugh)

One just cannot reason with kids as their creativity and imagination are working overtime since it is an essential part of their growing up process. Also, it needs a lot of patience and understanding so that the replies that we give to young minds don’t embarrass them or make them feel bad or guilty. The highest level of responsibility and responsiveness is required while interacting with them because any wrong move can make the whole difference.

