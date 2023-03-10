Viral Video: Why This Shampoo Doesn’t Rinse Off? Man Gets Frustrated By Friend’s Prank

Home

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a man taking a shower outdoors and he is rinsing the soap on his head under the flow of water.

Viral Video: “With friends like you, who needs enemies”? This is an adage about friends with whom we share a very strong bond. We tease each other, pull each other’s legs, play pranks, get into occasional fights, and yet can’t even think about losing them. That is the power of friendship.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a man taking a shower outdoors and he is rinsing the soap on his head under the flow of water. Just as he is rinsing it off, his friend, who is perched on the wall just above the shower, pours a bit more shampoo. This confuses him as he is not able to rinse off the shampoo even after repeated attempts, while his friend keeps on pouring more and more.

The man loses his temper, screams, is angry, and he is frustrated while his friend enjoys the show at his expense.

The video is shared on Twitter by Top Videos @TopVideosOnly with the caption, “Shampoo Prank 😂”

WATCH THE PRANK VIDEO HERE

These kinds of acts add to the fun and attachment because the anger and annoyance are momentary whereas friendship stands the toughest tests of times.

No wonder the video has received a good number of comments. Take a look.

