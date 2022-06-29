Viral News: A video recently went crazy viral of a woman falling off her scooter due to her own mistake and blaming the driver. It garnered millions of views on Instagram and YouTube and netizens compared the accident with the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case where she falsely accuses him of domestic violence while she used to be violent with him instead.Also Read - Spine-Chilling Video: Teenager Falls Off Local Train, Escapes Death by Inches | WATCH

The clip shows a woman driving a scooter on a busy road with a man riding pillion on VIP Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. A vlogger was filming his bike ride when the accident took place. Suddenly, the scooter falls taking both of them down on the road. The woman got up while the man was still under the scooter and went up to the biker who came to an abrupt stop behind her after she fell. She blames him saying he caused the accident and made them fall. However, the man says he caught the incident on video and can show it to her as proof. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Driving Scooty Falls Off After Losing Balance, Blames Biker For Accident. Watch

While it was the woman’s mistake to not use indicators before a turn and pay attention like other two-wheeler riders who were changing lanes slowly, the vehicle was at fault too. When the woman was trying to change lanes and move her scooter to the left, she applied one brake but the scooter fell. The scooter we see in the video is Hero Duet and the model has been discontinued in the Indian market. The scooter was riding on 10-inch tyres which makes the scooter fall faster. The Duet also had with an integrated braking system, which means that when the rider applies one brake the other one gets applied automatically. Because the scooter is equipped with an integrated braking system, both the tyres locked immediately, making the scooter fall.

Whereas, the Perak on which the vlogger was riding comes with an anti-lock braking system that is a dual-channel unit. So, the front and the rear wheel, both have ABS system. The biker also uses his brakes suddenly but because of the ABS, the tyres do not skid. Fortunately, he caught the incident on camera and could not be blamed for the accident.

Netizens also commented on the video saying it was a good thing that the man was filming. Many users compared the woman with Amber Heard and called her ‘Sasti Amber Heard’ or ‘Amber Heard Lite’ as she blamed the biker for her own mistake.

