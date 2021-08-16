Aurangabad: A real life version of ‘Pati, patni aur woh’, played out in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad when a wife caught her husband red-handed with another woman. In the video, a woman is seen running towards a car parked in the parking lot in front of a hotel. As soon as she reaches there, she pulls another woman sitting inside the car and starts beating her. As the face of the woman in the car is covered with a dupatta, woman tries to remove it and shouts asking her husband, ‘ye kaun hai.’ Her husband, meanwhile, tries his best to save his girlfriend from the clutches of his wife.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Performs Impressive Backflips in a Red Saree & Stuns The Internet | Watch

From the video, it seems that the man and the woman sitting in the car were probably preparing to go inside the same hotel. Meanwhile, the wife who was already suspicious of her husband followed him and reached there to catch both of them red handed. An Instagram account giedde shared the video and wrote, ”Aurangabad – Sabko bahar ki biryani khani hai. Ghar ka dal chawal nahi khana . Aisha kyu.”

Watch the video here:

As the high voltage drama unfolded, many gathered on the spot to see what happened. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with many sympathizing with the wife. Some also some commented that the wife should have questioned the husband first instead of beating up the woman.

One user said, ”usko to pit lia isne jo iski lagti nh kuch pr apne pati ko fr bhi ye divorce nh degi or fr bhi uski hi arti utaregi” while another commented, ”Kisine notice kiya woh security guard kaise chupchap andar chala gya.”