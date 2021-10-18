Bhopal: A real life version of ‘Pati, patni aur woh’, played out in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal when a wife caught her husband red-handed with another woman in a gym. A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the wife hit her husband and another woman suspecting that the latter was having an affair with her husband.Also Read - Wow! 72-Year-Old Man Makes Rotating House as a Monument of Love For His Wife

In the video, the 30-year-old woman, along with her sister, reached the gym where her husband was exercising in the presence of his alleged girlfriend and others. She had apparently followed her husband as she was suspicious of him for a long time. When she reached the gym, she accused her husband of having an affair with the girl. However, he denied her allegations and started abusing her. Soon after, the verbal fight turned into a physical assault when the wife started hitting the other woman with slippers. When the husband tried to intervene, she pulled his hair out and and hit him with footwear too.

The incident took place on October 15 in the capital’s Koh-e-Fiza area and the cases were filed on Sunday after the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

“The woman suspected that her husband was having a relationship with this woman in the gym. She started hitting the latter with shoes while others, including the man, tried to stop her. The entire ruckus went on for 10 minutes. On Sunday, the woman and her husband lodged complaints against each other,” Koh-e-Fiza police station in charge Anil Bajpai said.

The man has denied his wife’s allegations and has claimed he does not even know the woman who is being labelled his alleged girlfriend.

Meanwhile, cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Notably, the woman had, earlier filed a harassment and dowry case against her husband in Shahjahanabad police station. The woman has been living with her parents since then, and notices are being served on the couple for interrogation.

In a similar incident last month, a woman caught her husband red-handed with another woman in front of a hotel. As soon as she reaches there, she pulls another woman sitting inside the car and starts beating her. As the face of the woman in the car is covered with a dupatta, woman tries to remove it and shouts asking her husband, ‘ye kaun hai.’

(With Agency inputs)