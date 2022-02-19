A video of a wild animal fight is going viral on social media where a dangerous bull interrupted a quarrel between two oxes (bullocks). The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘charminganimalsdaily’ with the caption ‘peacemaker’. The video has received over 4.3 lakh likes so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Tries to Save Himself From Lion By Jumping in Water But Crocodile Gets Him. Watch

The video shows two white-coloured oxes engaged in an intense fight in a field. The two angry oxes can be seen pushing each other and dragging their feet to hold on to their positions as their horns are locked.

Suddenly, a black bull enters their intense battle and flips both the oxes in the air with his horns one by one. The bull manages to tame the angry oxes by scaring them and they go their separate ways.

