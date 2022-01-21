Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media showing two wild bears breaking into a village in Odisha and subsequently being chased by the residents. The incident was reported from Burja village in Umerkote block of Nabrangpur district, India Today reported. According to the report, a mother sloth bear and her baby cub entered the village in search of food. Notably, the village is located near a forest range, so its being said that the bears entered the village due to hunger. The video shows dogs chasing and barking at the bears, while people scare them away with fire.Also Read - After 'Tuada Kutta Tommy', Shehnaaz Gill Collaborates With Yashraj Mukhate For Another Viral Video 'Boring Day'-Watch

Watch the video here:

Two wild bear 🐻 entered into village, #Ummarkot, #Nabrangpur district. People were trying to drive out those wild bear.@DNabarangpur pic.twitter.com/cCSpX7FQRj — Manas Behera @ANI (@manasbehera07) January 19, 2022

Thankfully, the bears made their way back into the nearby Muturma Forest range. The incident caused no harm to villagers as the bears returned to the forest without causing any damage.