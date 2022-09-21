Viral Video Today: A chilling of a wild water buffalo going berserk as a couple of vehicles were going through a road in Kerala. The incident was caught on camera late at night by a man driving his car through a forest area. The drivers of the car and an autorickshaw stopped as they saw a raging buffalo coming towards them. The man recording the incident could be heard speaking to others in his car in Malayalam.Also Read - Lalam Lal Tarbooz: Watermelon Seller Sings In Scary And Hilarious Way, Viral Video is Too Funny To Miss

The wild buffalo could be seen standing in the middle of the road then running angrily towards the auto, which was closer to it, and flipping the three-wheeler carrying people inside it. The auto rickshaw flipped back with the weight of the people but its parts could be seen falling on the road. The auto driver then quickly reversed the vehicle and the territorial buffalo seemed to be calming down and going away.

The shocking clip has gone viral on Instagram with more than 7.1 million views and 282k likes. Several users advised that motorists should turn off their lights while passing through such roads at night. While users were shocked to see the amount of power and rage used by the buffalo to attack the vehicle, some joked that the wild animal reminded them of Baahubali.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WILD BUFFALO FLIPPING AUTO RICKSHAW HERE:

The passengers could have got seriously injured if the auto rickshaw turned upside down. Fortunately, the accident was averted.