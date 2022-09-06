Jalpaiguri: People at the Jalpaiguri army hospital were in for a mega shock when they saw two wild elephants taking a stroll through in the corridors. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the elephants roaming inside the army cantonment hospital in Binnaguri, Jalpaiguri district. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared a couple of photographs showing the elephants’ adventure. In one picture, both the elephants are seen taking the turn of a hall inside a building. In another photograph, the elephant is seen inclining towards a door. Later, it was reported that the elephants also damaged the walls of some rooms along with some furniture.Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Shows His MMA Skills, Throws Kicks and Punches in Viral Video | Watch

Susanta Nanda captioned the photographs, “Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.”

WATCH VIDEO OF ELEPHANTS ENTERING JALPAIGURI HOSPITAL:

Elephants in the room…

From Jalpaiguri Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/ipbFR8bthG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2022

#WATCH : When Gajraj entered inside Binnaguri #IndianArmy hospital in #Bengal and then got confused as which human doctor chamber to knock, who to visit. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MjYKEDh5pB — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 5, 2022

The video has both amused and intrigued users. Some joked that the elephant could be a patient, who has come to the hospital for treatment. A user commented, “It was a surprise inspection visit to check if everything is well in the hospital is what I understand!” Another commented, “I think this happens when you occupies their habitat and make structures on that. It’s their land and want it back!”