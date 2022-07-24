Viral Video Today: While you may seen pet dogs smiling in photos, have you ever seen wild animals modelling for a photoshoot? A hamster that came out its burrow for a flower is winning hearts on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden with the following caption: “Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot?” The video has been credited to Julian Rad, a wild photographer. It has received 4.7 million views and 198k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Cops Stop Commuters, Ask Them To Stay Quiet To Help Tiger Cross The Road

In the clip, a photographer is holding his camera near the grass when an adorable hamster pops its head out his burrow. The photographer offers a small purple flower to the rodent. The hamster then attempts to eat the flower while the photographer holds it. He then starts taking shots of the animal and it makes endearing poses while nibbling on the beautiful flower.

Later in the video, the photographer shows a montage of magnificent photographs he clicked of the hamster. Netizens absolutely loved the video and praised the photographer's amazing work.

Watch the viral video below:

Have you ever seen a wild hamster doing a photoshoot? 😊 🎥 @radwildlife pic.twitter.com/gzGZxbLhL6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 22, 2022

Wasn’t that the cutest thing ever?!