Viral Video: One should keep a distance from wild animals found in forests or on roads. If you tease them, they can become a danger to you. One such funny video is going viral on social media showing how a wild possum latches on to a woman's dress when she tries to play with it.

A page named FailArmy uploaded the video on Instagram and captioned it as, ”Don’t encourage wild animals! ”

The video shows the woman lovingly calling the wild possum, but the animal jumps over to her dress and tries to enter it. The scared woman then starts screaming and jumping in order to shoo it away.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and amassed over 311 K views. Users could not stop laughing after watching it and poured hilarious comments on it. One user wrote, ”I can’t stop watching her dance around omg, while another jokingly wrote, ”What happens when you try to be nice to some people.”

Notably, possum is a wild rat found in forests. They usually do not bite, but can do so when they feel threatened. Coming in contact with them can also cause serious diseases.