New Delhi: A video of couple misbehaving with the Delhi Police when stopped for not wearing face masks inside a car amid the COVID-19 weekend curfew in the national capital is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the couple — identified as Pankaj and Abha, residents of Patel Nagar — were seen arguing with the police personnel stationed at Darya Ganj area after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car. Also Read - Viral Video: This Granny's Desi Jugaad to Beat the Heat Will Definitely Leave You Impressed

A video of the incident has been shared by the Delhi Police where the woman can be seen shouting at the police officials at the top of her voice. She can be heard saying, “Gaadi? Kyu roku? Jabh mujhe jaldi jaana hai toh jaana hai. Bandh gaadi mey problem kaunsi horahi hai. Apni bezzati bina baat karwa rahe ho. Agar mey sidhi padi aur yeh public sidhi pad gayi nah, fir tum aur tumhare mukhya mantri, pradhan mantri sarey channe bechte firengey. Mask se ruk raha hai kuch? Abhi main isko kiss karungi toh kya karlogey tum? Bina baat bewakoof bana rakha hai, pure duniya ko bewakoof bana rakha hai, aur agar sharam hona toh iss video ko upload karna. (Why should I stop my car? I need to rush, so I will. What’s wrong in not wearing mask inside a closed car? What has stopped anyway by wearing masks? Now, if I kiss my husband what can you do? You’re just making fool of the public and the world. And if you’re a bit ashamed then do upload the video).” Also Read - 18-yr-old Strangles Grandmother to Death after She Refuses Money for Buying New Phone

“Challan logey, logey challan? Haan mask nahi pehni maine, apni pati k sath apne gaadi mey jarahi hu. roki kaise apne meri gadi? (You will impose a fine? Yes, I have not worn a mask, I am travelling with my husband inside my own car, how dare you stop our car?,” said the woman further after they were stopped by the police. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Says 'Not Flaunting Privilege' After Asking All to Live 'Uncaged' Amid COVID - Check Tweets

#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks. “An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them,” say police. (Video source – Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

And when one of the police official says that he has the right to stop them, the woman can be heard saying,”…I have cleared UPSC Mains, don’t talk to me about rights”, listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should behave in a more responsible manner. She further continues saying, “Chalti huyi gaadi ko rok logey, yeh kaunsi adhikar hai? kaunsa tarah ka adhikar hai? Is this your right to stop a running car in the middle of the road? What kind of right is this, tell me?”

After the heated argument, the couple were taken to Darya Ganj Police Station and an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The video is being widely shared and condemned by people across social media platforms. Let’s have a look:

This arrogant couple of Delhi especially the lady should be arrested for abusing the law enforcing agencies who slog on the streets risking their own lives in such difficult times.

She should be made to apologise to these police officials in public. pic.twitter.com/xLE3hXw8Kx — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 19, 2021

That amazing couple must be the exempted from any aid given by the govt in cases of COVID 19 or any other medical emergency in their family.

If they are safe without masks, they must be safe without medical facilities, by themselves.

(Delhi Police) — Debarun Purkayastha (@theVagabond__) April 19, 2021

No mask inside private car by individuals or couples may be unreasonable, but disrespectful & offensive behaviour toward policemen in uniform who are risking their lives out there, is unpardonable. Well done Delhi Police 🖖🖖

pic.twitter.com/DHGzHmmBjT — Capt Harish Pillay (@captpillay) April 19, 2021

At the time when we all are fighting #COVID19 , this couple is just busy in fighting for their own mistake of not wearing a mask with our frontline warriors of @DelhiPolice who are on road to ensure safety of the people of Delhi. Thank you #DilKiPolice for an appropriate action. https://t.co/WofQ6x5DZY — Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) April 19, 2021

Delhi Police must make an example of this jungli couple.. Lock them up and let them rot in jail. https://t.co/s8gOsQ8A9V — Mumkin Hai (@MumkinHai2) April 19, 2021

The COVID is spreading Delhi because of such idiots. Police should file FIR against this couple. — Rajiv Nigam (@RajivNigam10) April 19, 2021

@CPDelhi @cp_delhi @DelhiPolice

please urgently confirm if the couple has been booked and arrested. HC order, even if not acceptable to everyone, has to be followed in delhi.

need your public statement.@HMOIndia https://t.co/nG5LifIimR — secular baba (@samosawale) April 19, 2021

The incident happened on the second day of the weekend curfew Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to control the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Earlier on April 7, the Delhi High Court had said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a “public place”, ruled the high court.

The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and registered its biggest-ever single-day spike of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 related deaths in the last 24 hours.